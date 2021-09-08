Microsoft rolls out personalised news feed

Logo
Microsoft rolls out personalized news feed
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

08 Sep 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 03:19AM)
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out a personalised news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app.

This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc's Google or third party apps like Flipboard.

The feed will aggregate content from news publishers and personalise it based on user choices, the software giant said in a blogpost.

It added that Microsoft Start will build on company's online services including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news from sources.

Source: Reuters

