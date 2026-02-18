Logo
Microsoft says it is on pace to invest $50 billion in 'Global South' AI push
Visitors crowd near a stall of Microsoft at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

18 Feb 2026 01:48PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 02:33PM)
Feb 18 : Microsoft on Wednesday said it is on pace to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the 'Global South'.

The announcement was made at the AI summit in New Delhi, where top executives from global AI giants meet several world leaders this week.

The 'Global South' refers to developing, emerging or lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.

Microsoft unveiled $17.5 billion worth of AI investments in India last year, as the U.S. tech giant deepened its bet on one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.

Source: Reuters
