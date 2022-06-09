Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft says it will not enforce non-compete clauses in US employee agreements
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft says it will not enforce non-compete clauses in US employee agreements

Microsoft says it will not enforce non-compete clauses in US employee agreements

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Jun 2022 07:02AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday the company would stop enforcing existing non-compete clauses in the United States, while also committing to a civil rights audit of its workforce policies in 2023.

The Redmond, Washington-based software firm said changes to the enforcement of non-compete clauses would not apply to the company's most senior leadership.

Microsoft added the civil rights audit of its workforce policies and practices would be conducted by a third party and a report would be published.

The software firm also aims to have salary ranges in all of the company's internal and external job postings across the U.S. by at least January 2023. It would also no longer include confidentiality language in its U.S. settlement and separation agreements that prohibits workers from disclosing conduct they perceive as illegal.

The company had last week said it would not resist unionization efforts from its employees in a sign of growing receptiveness in the tech sector that has been for long unconcerned about organized labor.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us