Business

Microsoft says US has asked for $28.9 billion in audit dispute
Business

FILE PHOTO; A man stands inside the Microsoft Experience Center in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 04:31AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 04:55AM)
:Microsoft said on Wednesday the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in September notified the company that it is seeking an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion, plus penalties and interest for tax years from 2004 to 2013.

Microsoft said the IRS notices relate to an ongoing dispute between the company and the U.S. tax authority, which is auditing how Microsoft allocated its profits among different countries and jurisdictions.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it has since changed its practices so that "issues raised by the IRS are relevant to the past but not to our current practices," according to a Microsoft blog.

Microsoft said it believes that any taxes owed after the audit would be reduced by up to $10 billion based on tax laws passed by former President Donald Trump.

The company said it disagrees with the IRS's findings and plans to dispute them, first in an internal IRS proceeding and then later, if necessary, in courts.

Source: Reuters

