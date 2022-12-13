Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft seeks to settle EU antitrust concerns over Teams: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft seeks to settle EU antitrust concerns over Teams: Report

Microsoft seeks to settle EU antitrust concerns over Teams: Report

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Slack logo stands in a shopping cart on a keyboard in front of displayed Salesforce logo in this picture illustration taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

13 Dec 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 01:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Microsoft is seeking to address European Union antitrust concerns about its business practices prompted by a complaint from Salesforce.com's workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft found itself in the European Commission's crosshairs again last year after Slack alleged that the US software giant has unfairly integrated its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.

Microsoft introduced Teams in 2017, aiming for a slice of the fast-growing and lucrative workplace collaboration market.

It has made a preliminary offer of concessions to allay the EU competition enforcer's concerns, one of the people said.

Microsoft, which has been hit with €2.2 billion (US$2.3 billion) in EU fines in the previous decade for cases involving so-called tying and other practices, declined to comment.

The company has previously said it created Teams to combine the ability to collaborate with the ability to connect via video and that it gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic while Slack suffered from its absence of video-conferencing.

The European Commission also declined comment.

"As you know the assessment of the complaint is ongoing so we cannot comment further," it said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Microsoft

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.