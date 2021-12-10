Logo
Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for US$16 billion Nuance deal: Sources
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 07:24PM)
BRUSSELS: US software giant Microsoft is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its US$16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, the latest in the tech industry, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of takeovers by tech giants and acquisitions where nascent start-ups and potential rivals are shut down.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The US software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec 21, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment.

The company is also in preliminary discussions with the UK antitrust agency CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The deal has already received the regulatory green light in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77 per cent of US hospitals.

Source: Reuters/zl

