Microsoft suspends product sales and services in Russia
Microsoft suspends product sales and services in Russia

(File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

04 Mar 2022 10:11PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:42PM)
Microsoft said on Friday (Mar 4) it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine last week in an attack that threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Since then scores of Western companies, including Apple, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia against the backdrop of Western nations imposing sanctions.

Apple said on Tuesday said it had paused all product sales in Russia.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company's president Brad Smith said.

Source: Reuters/zl

