Microsoft in talks to sign on Amazon as customer in $1 billion cloud tools deal - Insider
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is seen at the Microsoft store in New York City, July 28, 2015. The global launch of the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system will take place on July 29. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
18 Oct 2023 04:47AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 04:53AM)
:Microsoft is preparing to bring Amazon.com as a customer for its 365 cloud productivity tools in a deal worth over $1 billion, news site Insider reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document and a person familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce giant has committed the amount for over five years and to secure more than one million Microsoft 365 license seats, according to the report.

Microsoft, whose shares gained nearly 1 per cent in extended trading following the report, and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Amazon is expected to start setting up the new systems in early November, the report said, adding that the company currently uses a local, on premise version of Microsoft's Office products.

Source: Reuters

