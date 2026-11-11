Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025

(Corrects first paragraph to say Nvidia was the second most valuable company. Also corrects syntax in headline)

Nov 10 : Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company on Tuesday, as the chip giant's shares fell on uncertainty over the outlook for AI and an investigation into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.4 per cent at $543.25, while Nvidia lost more than 6 per cent and was last at around $167.11.