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Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
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Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025

Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder/ File Photo
Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
The Nvidia logo outside Nvidia's Shanghai office building in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
11 Nov 2026 01:00AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 01:05AM)
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(Corrects first paragraph to say Nvidia was the second most valuable company. Also corrects syntax in headline)

Nov 10 : Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company on Tuesday, as the chip giant's shares fell on uncertainty over the outlook for AI and an investigation into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.4 per cent at $543.25, while Nvidia lost more than 6 per cent and was last at around $167.11.

Source: Reuters
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