Microsoft to train 1 million South Africans on AI skills

JOHANNESBURG : Microsoft aims to provide 1 million people in South Africa with artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security training opportunities by 2026, Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa, said on Thursday.

Microsoft's (AI) national skilling initiative targets a broad audience, and in South Africa will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and the youth, Barnard said at the company's "AI Tour" in Johannesburg.

She did not disclose the investment figure for the initiative.

"By providing skilling opportunities and access to industry recognised certifications, our youth will be well positioned to compete on the global stage," Barnard said.

Microsoft, the first global "hyperscale" public cloud provider to build data centres in South Africa, has trained four million Africans in the last five years and has committed to train 30 million Africans in the next five years.