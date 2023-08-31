Logo
Business

Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office in bid to allay EU antitrust concerns
Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office in bid to allay EU antitrust concerns

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

31 Aug 2023 03:07PM
BRUSSELS : Microsoft will unbundle its chat and video app Teams from its Office product and make it easier for rival products to work with its software, the U.S. company said on Thursday in a move aimed at staving off a possible EU antitrust fine.

The proposed changes came after a month after the European Commission launched an investigation into Microsoft's tying of Office and Teams following a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

Microsoft's preliminary concessions failed to address concerns.

Source: Reuters

