Microsoft, union enter into labour neutrality agreement
The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 19,2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

14 Jun 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 12:22AM)
Microsoft Corp and the Communications Workers of America said on Monday (Jun 13) they have entered into a labour neutrality agreement, allowing employees to "freely and fairly" make choice about union representation.

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard Inc beginning 60 days after Microsoft's acquisition closes, they said.

"This agreement provides a pathway for Activision Blizzard workers to exercise their democratic rights to organise and collectively bargain after the close of the Microsoft acquisition and establishes a high road framework for employers in the games industry," said Chris Shelton, CWA's president.

This comes after Activision Blizzard on Friday recognised the CWA and began negotiations on behalf of a small group of quality assurance testers at the Call of Duty videogame maker which voted to unionise last month.

Earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will not resist unionisation efforts from its employees.

Workers across technology companies are becoming more vocal about better pay and working conditions. More than 200 workers at Alphabet formed a labour union for the Google parent's US and Canadian offices last year.

Source: Reuters

