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Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology
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Business

Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology

Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
27 Apr 2026 09:11PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 09:26PM)
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April 27 : Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's artificial intelligence models and products, a significant change that would allow the startup to sell its technology across rival cloud platforms including Amazon and Google.

Shares of Microsoft tumbled nearly 3 per cent after the announcement on Monday, while Alphabet and Amazon gained slightly.

Under the reworked partnership, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner and have a license to OpenAI intellectual property through 2032.

The Windows maker has emerged as a major player in the artificial intelligence race in recent years thanks to its early bet and access to technology from the ChatGPT creator.

Source: Reuters
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