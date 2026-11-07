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Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
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Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports

Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo
Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
07 Nov 2026 01:48AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2026 02:17AM)
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Nov 6 : Microsoft is winding down an arrangement to rent AI computing from Oracle as part of a larger reassessment of billions of dollars in cloud partnerships, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oracle shares fell nearly 3 per cent in afternoon trading, while Microsoft was little changed. Both stocks have come under pressure this week after a Democratic midterm election sweep raised worries of tighter scrutiny of new data centers, which could threaten the AI industry's breakneck expansion.

The Bloomberg report said Microsoft had been turning off rented computing capacity from Oracle in recent months after declining to renew the contract.

Over time, the computing capacity Microsoft was renting became less valuable as it no longer met the company's evolving needs, the report said, noting that the Oracle hardware used an older generation of Nvidia chips.

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Microsoft and Oracle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The report adds to signs that Microsoft is rethinking how it secures computing capacity to get more out of its massive AI investments.

AI cloud company IREN said on Thursday it had delayed some infrastructure deliveries after Microsoft requested changes to its network design.

The move pushed back IREN's target for bringing more than $4 billion in annualized revenue capacity online from year-end to January, with a possible further delay until late February.

Source: Reuters
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