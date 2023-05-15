Logo
Microsoft wins EU antitrust nod for Activision deal, after UK veto
Microsoft wins EU antitrust nod for Activision deal, after UK veto

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 May 2023 10:32PM (Updated: 15 May 2023 11:43PM)
BRUSSELS: Microsoft has won EU antitrust approval for its US$69 billion Activision takeover, which was vetoed by Britain, after regulators said its offer of free 10-year licensing deals to gamers and cloud streaming rivals addressed their concerns.

The European Commission said on Monday that the biggest-ever deal in gaming was pro-competitive due to Microsoft's licensing deals, confirming a Reuters report in March.

Such licenses are "practical and effective", European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

"Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive," she added.

The EU watchdog said Microsoft has offered 10-year free licensing deals to European consumers and cloud game streaming services for Activision's PC and console games.

Source: Reuters

