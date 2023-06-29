Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Microsoft's appeal of UK Activision veto to go ahead as planned
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Microsoft's appeal of UK Activision veto to go ahead as planned

Microsoft's appeal of UK Activision veto to go ahead as planned

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 10:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Microsoft's appeal against Britain's veto of its $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard will go ahead as planned at the end of July after the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) rejected the antitrust regulator's request for a delay.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which blocked the takeover in April, wanted the hearing delayed from July 28 to October to give it more time to prepare and present its case.

But the CAT said: "We consider that the CMA has not paid sufficient heed to the true public interest in this case – which is the swift resolution of Microsoft's Notice."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.