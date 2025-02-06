MicroStrategy deepens bitcoin focus with rebrand

MicroStrategy, the biggest corporate holder of bitcoin, said on Wednesday it would now operate as "Strategy" and unveiled a new logo to emphasize its commitment to the cryptocurrency space.

The rebrand was "a natural evolution" as it seeks to integrate bitcoin — the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency — into the heart of its business operations, the company said.

MicroStrategy, founded by Michael Saylor, has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the soaring popularity of bitcoin. Its shares jumped nearly five-fold last year, helping it secure a spot in the Nasdaq 100 index in December.

The company continues to be an aggressive investor in bitcoin. In the statement announcing its rebrand, MicroStrategy defined itself as the world's "first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company".

Its new logo includes a stylized "B" that signifies its bitcoin strategy, it said.

The company is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings later on Wednesday.