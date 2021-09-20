Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

DUBAI: The first world fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai, opens its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Oct 1 after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4.3 sq km site was desert when Dubai was chosen eight years ago to follow the 2015 Expo in Milan, Italy.

Now, US$6.8 billion later, the emirate more than ever needs the hoped-for economic boost from the global trade showcase, but will have to contend with continued COVID-19 restrictions, and probably reluctance to travel as well.

Before the pandemic, the consultancy EY forecast that the Expo would over the course of its six months contribute 1.5 per cent of the UAE's gross domestic product.

Dubai still officially expects 25 million visitors, more than Milan received and more than twice the population of the United Arab Emirates. All those over 18 will have to be vaccinated against coronavirus or test negative to enter.