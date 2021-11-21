Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Miner killed in accident at Coronado Global Resources mine in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Miner killed in accident at Coronado Global Resources mine in Australia

Miner killed in accident at Coronado Global Resources mine in Australia
File photo of a coal mine in Australia. (Photo: AFP/William West)
21 Nov 2021 10:36AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: A miner was killed early on Sunday (Nov 21) at an open-cut coal mine operated by Coronado Global Resources (CRN.AX) in central Queensland in Australia, a spokesperson for the company said.

Operations at the mine, located some 800km northwest of Queensland's state capital Brisbane, have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigation.

"A full investigation is being conducted into the accident and Coronado is working with the Queensland Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and other authorities," a spokesperson for the Australia-based metallurgical coal producing company said.

A spokesperson for Queensland's Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), the state's independent regulator of worker safety and health in the resources industries, said that the coal mine worker was fatally injured while on duty overnight at the coal mine near Blackwater.

"The worker's family has been notified," the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters/jt

Related Topics

Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us