Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co said on Wednesday it would be combined with rare earth assets belonging to metals giant Chinalco and the city of Gaznhou in a new rare earths company under China's state assets regulator.

Minmetals Rare Earth, which had flagged in September that talks about such a restructuring were underway, said its parent had been notified by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Isaac) that the merger had been approved.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)