Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger

Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Minmetals Resources is displayed outside its headquarters in Hong Kong April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

22 Dec 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 07:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co said on Wednesday it would be combined with rare earth assets belonging to metals giant Chinalco and the city of Gaznhou in a new rare earths company under China's state assets regulator.

Minmetals Rare Earth, which had flagged in September that talks about such a restructuring were underway, said its parent had been notified by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Isaac) that the merger had been approved.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us