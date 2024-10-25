Logo
Business

Missouri to probe Google over allegations of censoring conservative speech
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google LLC is shown on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey leaves the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard arguments in an appeal by President Joe Biden's administration of restrictions imposed by lower courts on its ability to encourage social media companies to remove content deemed misinformation, in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash/File Photo
25 Oct 2024 08:40AM
WASHINGTON : Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech.

Source: Reuters

