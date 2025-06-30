Mitsubishi aims to increase Europe sales with new Renault models, reports Automotive News Europe

PARIS :Mitsubishi Motors aims to increase its European sales by up to 30 per cent with the help of two new Renault-based models, the regional CEO for the Japanese carmaker, Frank Krol, told Automotive News Europe.

The aim is to sell 75,000 to 80,000 vehicles annually in Europe - a gain of 20 to 30 per cent compared to 2024, Krol said in an interview published on Monday, without giving a timeframe.

In order to save money and time on development, Mitsubishi already based its latest Colt and ASX cars on the Renault Clio and Captur models.

The company will add two new models derived from its French partner's line-up this year.

On Tuesday, it will unveil the Grandis, based on the Renault Symbioz SUV made in Spain.

In September, it also hopes to unveil the new Eclipse Cross car, based on the Renault Scenic built in France and turned into a pure electric vehicle.