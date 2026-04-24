Mitsubishi Electric considers alliance with Foxconn for joint automotive equipment operation

TOKYO, April 24 : Mitsubishi Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn on Friday to explore a strategic alliance covering their automotive equipment businesses, with Mitsubishi Electric considering transferring a 50 per cent stake in its automotive unit to the Taiwanese manufacturer.

The proposed alliance targets electrification, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicle technologies and would build on their existing collaboration.

• Mitsubishi Electric is considering transferring 50 per cent of shares in its automotive subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility, to Foxconn as part of the joint operation framework.

• Under the envisioned structure, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility would use Foxconn's capabilities and networks to supply an electric vehicle platform from Japan, including powertrain and autonomous driving technologies.

• The alliance is described as intended to support sustainable growth of Japan's automobile industry and strengthen its industrial base.

• Mitsubishi Electric said it will proceed with discussions and promptly disclose any matters requiring announcement.

• No financial terms, timeline, or conditions for the potential stake transfer were disclosed.