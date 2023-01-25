Logo
Mitsubishi eyes carbon capture project with Exxon, Nippon Steel
FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nippon Steel Corp is pictured at its company headquarters in Tokyo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
25 Jan 2023 06:40PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 06:40PM)
TOKYO : Mitsubishi Corp has agreed with Exxon Mobil Corp and Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp to consider a carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) project, a spokesperson at the trading house said on Wednesday.

The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to start discussions toward building value chains for overseas underground storage of CO2 emitted by Japanese steel plants, the spokesperson said.

Nippon Steel is considering capturing CO2 emissions from its local steel mills for underground storage at facilities linked to Exxon in countries including Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi would handle transportation, such as by shipping liquefied CO2 to depleted gas fields and other storage sites using specialised vessels, the Nikkei said.

"What has been reported is correct," the Mitsubishi spokesperson said, but declined to comment further.

Cutting carbon emissions from steelmaking, which accounts for about 7 per cent to 9 per cent of global CO2 emissions, is a key effort in the fight against climate change.

A spokesperson for Nippon Steel confirmed that it was considering the project with the two companies, but declined to elaborate.

Exxon was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

