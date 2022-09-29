Logo
Mitsubishi Heavy, utilities to develop nuclear power plant -Nikkei Business
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's news conference in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

29 Sep 2022 07:45AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 07:45AM)
TOKYO : Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and four utilities including Kansai Electric Power Co will jointly develop a next-generation nuclear power station, targeting completion in the mid-2030's, Nikkei Business reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August urged the restart of more idled nuclear plants and a look at developing next-generation reactors, in a major shift in nuclear energy policy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

Mitsubishi Heavy and the power companies, which also include Hokkaido Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co, will announce the plan as early as this week, the Nikkei Business weekly magazine said in its online edition.

Source: Reuters

