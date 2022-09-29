Mitsubishi Heavy, utilities to develop nuclear power plant -Nikkei Business

TOKYO : Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and four utilities including Kansai Electric Power Co will jointly develop a next-generation nuclear power station, targeting completion in the mid-2030's, Nikkei Business reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August urged the restart of more idled nuclear plants and a look at developing next-generation reactors, in a major shift in nuclear energy policy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

Mitsubishi Heavy and the power companies, which also include Hokkaido Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co, will announce the plan as early as this week, the Nikkei Business weekly magazine said in its online edition.