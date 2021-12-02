Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Mitsubishi looks to sell California products terminal and trading arm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi looks to sell California products terminal and trading arm

Mitsubishi looks to sell California products terminal and trading arm

FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

02 Dec 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 03:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mitsubishi Corp is looking to sell a fuel terminal that provides transportation fuels which meet California's stringent emissions requirements, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is working with Ernst and Young's energy advisory group to market its 600,000-barrel Petro-Diamond terminal in Long Beach, California, and its corresponding fuel trading division, the sources said.

Mitsubishi is seeking either a joint venture partner for Petro-Diamond or an outright sale, the sources added.

The terminal is the only US refined products asset owned by Mitsubishi, Japan's biggest trading house by sales.

Mitsubishi previously had a sizable trading operation in Singapore, also named Petro-Diamond (PDS). The company began winding down in 2020 after it said a PDS trader had lost US$320 million in unauthorised transactions in crude oil derivatives.

Mitsubishi could still scrap the sale of the US terminal if it fails to find a suitable buyer, they said. A target valuation for Petro-Diamond could not be determined.

EY and Mitsubishi did not return requests for comment.

PetroDiamond was formed in 1983 and markets and distributes on-spec transportation fuels in Southern California including CARB gasoline, low sulfur diesel, ethanol and marine fuels.

Last year, an executive order required that by 2035 all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles, and that the state reduce the dirtiest forms of oil extraction.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has been looking for a buyer for Aera, its California-based oil and gas-producing joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp, Reuters reported in July.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us