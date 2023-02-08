Logo
Business

Mitsubishi, Lotte, and RWE form alliance to study clean ammonia in Texas project
Business

The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is seen at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Lotte Chemical's headquarters is seen in Seoul, South Korea, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
08 Feb 2023 02:40PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 02:40PM)
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to jointly study the prospect of producing clean ammonia with South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp and German energy firm RWE in the U.S. state of Texas.

Ammonia and hydrogen are at a core of developed nations' efforts, Japan included, to reach zero-carbon emissions towards the middle of the century, with investments and projects under consideration booming globally.

RWE, Lotte and Mitsubishi have signed a joint study agreement for clean ammonia production and export project in Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, part of the alliance to develop green and blue ammonia supply chains in Asia, Europe and the United States, the Japanese trading company said in a statement.

First production is targeted by 2030 and to be gradually increased to up to 10 million tonnes of clean ammonia per year at multiple production units, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

