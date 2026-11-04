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Mitsubishi, Mitsui boost 2026 profit estimates on higher energy, metals prices
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Mitsubishi, Mitsui boost 2026 profit estimates on higher energy, metals prices

Mitsubishi, Mitsui boost 2026 profit estimates on higher energy, metals prices

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

04 Nov 2026 06:20PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 06:26PM)
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TOKYO, Nov 4 : Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co on Wednesday boosted their net profit forecasts for the fiscal 2026 year ending next March to record levels as higher energy and metals prices lifted first-half earnings.

• Mitsubishi raised its net profit forecast by 9 per cent to a record 1.2 trillion yen ($7.6 billion) from its May estimate of 1.1 trillion yen. Its April-September net profit rose 74 per cent to 619.7 billion yen

• Mitsubishi also plans to buy back up to 6 per cent of its outstanding shares for up to 1 trillion yen

• The company aims to achieve net profit of at least 1.2 trillion yen in fiscal 2027, even without a contribution from higher commodity prices, CEO Katsuya Nakanishi told reporters

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• Mitsui raised its fiscal 2026 net profit forecast by 14 per cent to 1.05 trillion yen from its May estimate of 920 billion yen

• Mitsui aims to achieve net profit of more than 1.1 trillion yen and return on equity of over 12 per cent in fiscal 2028, CEO Kenichi Hori said

• Mitsui's LNG handling volume, currently 12 million metric tons a year, is expected to increase by 3 million tons by 2030 through higher offtake volumes, Hori said

• "We intend to increase this volume further," Hori said, adding that total volumes, including spot transactions, could reach up to 20 million tons($1 = 157.8800 yen)

Source: Reuters
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