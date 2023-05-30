Logo
Mitsubishi Motors to extend suspension of production in China - Yomiuri
Mitsubishi Motors to extend suspension of production in China - Yomiuri

FILE PHOTO: Staff members stand in front of the logo of Mitsubishi Motors at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

30 May 2023 07:49AM
TOKYO : Mitsubishi Motors Corp will extend the suspension of its production in China beyond May, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

