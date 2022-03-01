Logo
Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions
Mitsubishi Motors says it may suspend car production, sales in Russia due to sanctions

Staff members wearing protective masks and face shields, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, stand in front of the logo of Mitsubishi Motors at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

01 Mar 2022 12:59PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 12:59PM)
TOKYO : Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors , said on Tuesday that it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on Russia could trigger supply chain disruptions.

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp owns 141 Mitsubishi dealerships in Russia, according to its website.

Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

