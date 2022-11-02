Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit

Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit

FILE PHOTO: Workers install a battery for a new electric vehicle model at Mitsubishi Motor Corp's factory in Kurashiki, Japan May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Satoshi Sugiyama

02 Nov 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a junior partner in the Nissan Motor Co and Renault alliance, has not made a decision yet on whether to invest in the French automaker's electric vehicle company, a top executive said on Wednesday.

"It's necessary to gain the full understanding of our shareholders and board members, and for this reason, it is necessary to carefully examine the figures," said chief executive Takao Kato. "We do not expect to reach a conclusion in such a short period of time."

Mitsubishi would consider whether taking part in the EV unit would be beneficial for the Japanese automaker's product development in the future, Kato said.

The Japanese and French automakers said last month they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan potentially investing in the electric vehicle business being spun out of Renault.

Mitsubishi will likely invest a few percent in the new Renault unit to retain its alliance relationship, Reuters reported last month, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.