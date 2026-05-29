Mitsubishi Motors unveils pickup, Kei-car collaboration with Nissan

TOKYO, May 29 : Mitsubishi Motors will undertake a joint pickup vehicle project with Nissan Motor in North America, the company said on Friday in its new mid-term business plan.

In Japan, the two companies will also carry out joint development and production of Kei-class small cars, which can be either gasoline-powered or battery electric vehicles, Mitsubishi said.

Mitsubishi aims to invest about 1 trillion yen ($6.28 billion) to achieve a 160 billion yen operating profit on 4.5 per cent operating margin and 10 per cent return on equity in fiscal year 2029, the company said in its presentation slides.

($1 = 159.3500 yen)