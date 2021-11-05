Logo
Mitsubishi revised profit view based on conservative assumption -CFO
FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

05 Nov 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 02:56PM)
TOKYO : Mitsubishi Corp Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu on Friday said the Japanese trading house revised its annual profit forecast based on conservative assumptions, with expectations for coking coal prices to fall in October-March.

The firm raised its estimate for the full year through March to a record 740 billion yen from the 380 billion yen it forecast in May.

That came after it said April-September net profit more than quadrupled from the same period a year earlier to a record 360.6 billion yen (US$3.2 billion), driven by higher commodity prices such as those of coking coal and iron ore.

(US$1 = 113.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

