Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $936 million in US Bancorp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $936 million in US Bancorp

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $936 million in US Bancorp

FILE PHOTO: People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

03 Aug 2023 07:46AM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 09:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Thursday it would invest $936 million in U.S. Bancorp - a move that will help the U.S. regional bank pay back some of the debt it owes the Japanese lender.

In return, MUFG's stake in the fifth largest U.S. bank will rise to 4.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent.

MUFG sold its U.S. retail banking unit MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp for $8 billion last year. As part of the deal, U.S. Bancorp received $3.5 billion in additional cash held by MUFG Union Bank which it is required to repay within five years.

The latest agreement will see U.S. Bancorp will issue 24 million common shares at $39.00 each to MUFG, compared with Wednesday's closing price of $38.43.

The Minneapolis-based bank will also help MUFG with U.S. dollar liquidity support, allowing the Japanese bank to diversify dollar funding sources in case of contingencies.

MUFG said the banks expect to further expand collaboration in areas such as corporate transactions and financial services for Japanese customers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.