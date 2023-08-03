Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $937 million in US Bancorp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $937 million in US Bancorp

Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $937 million in US Bancorp

FILE PHOTO: People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

03 Aug 2023 07:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Thursday it would invest $936.7 million in U.S. Bancorp to raise its stake in the U.S. bank to 4.4 per cent.

U.S. Bancorp will issue 24 million common shares at $39.00 each to MUFG and use the proceeds to satisfy a portion of its previously announced repayment obligation to MUFG.

The payment is in connection with MUFG's $8 billion sale of its U.S. retail banking unit MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp last year.

In the deal, U.S. Bancorp received $3.5 billion in additional cash held by MUFG Union Bank which the U.S. bank is required to repay.

MUFG also said it has agreed with a bank subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp on U.S. dollar liquidity support to strengthen its sustainable non-Japanese yen funding capacity.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.