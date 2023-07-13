Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure

Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is seen at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the GAC Group is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
13 Jul 2023 03:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Mitsubishi Motors' joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group(GAC) will "optimise" personnel structure in accordance with law and regulations, according to a statement from GAC on Thursday.

Shareholders of the joint venture, which is equally owned by by GAC and Mitsubishi, are doing the best to rescue and transform the company, GAC added.

The state-owned Chinese company did not say how many employees would be affected and if they would be laid off. Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.