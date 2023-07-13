Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Mitsubishi Motors' joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group(GAC) will "optimise" personnel structure in accordance with law and regulations, according to a statement from GAC on Thursday.

Shareholders of the joint venture, which is equally owned by by GAC and Mitsubishi, are doing the best to rescue and transform the company, GAC added.

The state-owned Chinese company did not say how many employees would be affected and if they would be laid off. Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.