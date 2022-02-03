Logo
Mitsui plans to pay annual dividend of 120 yen/share in FY2022/23
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/

03 Feb 2022 02:05PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 02:05PM)
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co plans to pay an annual dividend of 120 yen ($1.10) per share in the next financial year to March 2023, after raising its per share dividend forecast for this year to 105 yen from 95 yen, Chief Financial Officer Takakazu Uchida said on Thursday.

The company lifted its full-year net profit forecast for the current year to March 31 to 840 billion yen ($7.3 billion) from 720 billion yen on surging commodity prices and higher gains from trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and chemical products.

Mitsui is considering participating in public auctions for offshore wind power projects in Japan, Uchida said.

($1 = 114.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

