Mitsui still in talks with stakeholders over its Russian energy business

TOKYO : Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Friday it remained in talks with relevant stakeholders, including the Japanese government and business partners, regarding possible future courses of action on its energy business in Russia.

"We are complying with international sanctions imposed on Russia and we are closely following developments," the trading house said in a statement.

Mitsui has outstanding investments, loans and guarantees of about 460 billion yen ($3.98 billion) in Russia as of Dec. 31, 2021, 430 billion yen of which is for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said.

($1 = 115.4700 yen)

