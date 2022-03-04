Logo
Mitsui still in talks with stakeholders over its Russian energy business
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

04 Mar 2022 03:35PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 03:35PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Friday it remained in talks with relevant stakeholders, including the Japanese government and business partners, regarding possible future courses of action on its energy business in Russia.

"We are complying with international sanctions imposed on Russia and we are closely following developments," the trading house said in a statement.

Mitsui has outstanding investments, loans and guarantees of about 460 billion yen ($3.98 billion) in Russia as of Dec. 31, 2021, 430 billion yen of which is for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, it said.

($1 = 115.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

