Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mitsui Sumitomo's global money transfers briefly hit by tech glitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mitsui Sumitomo's global money transfers briefly hit by tech glitch

Mitsui Sumitomo's global money transfers briefly hit by tech glitch

FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Oct 2021 05:24PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation reported delays in its international money transfers due to trouble with its IT systems on Tuesday, although the glitch was resolved later in the day.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, said the problems started around noon and were resolved by evening.

The bank is working with several clients that were impacted by the delay to investigate the problem, it said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us