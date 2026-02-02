Mizuho books 14% rise in third-quarter profit, expands buyback programme

TOKYO, Feb 2 : Japan's third-largest banking group, Mizuho Financial Group, logged a 14 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit and bumped up its share buyback programme, it said on Monday.

Net profit rose to 329.9 billion yen ($2.13 billion) for the October-December period, up from 289.2 billion yen for the same period the previous year.

Mizuho also increased its share buyback programme to 300 billion yen from 200 billion yen.

The results show Mizuho has hit more than 90 per cent of its annual profit target of 1.13 trillion yen after just three quarters, joining larger rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which booked a 12 per cent increase in year-on-year quarterly profit last week.

Loan demand in Japan has surged as the return of inflation has encouraged companies to seek better returns on their capital, for instance through capital expenditure and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, the Bank of Japan's interest rate hikes since March 2024 have lifted banks' lending margins, which had been squeezed during eight years of negative interest rates.

Last financial year, Mizuho generated 885 billion yen in net profit.

Japan's largest banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will announce results on Wednesday.

($1 = 154.7800 yen)