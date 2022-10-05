Mizuho to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 million- Nikkei

TOKYO :Mizuho Financial Group's securities business will acquire around 20 per cent of shares in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group for about 80 billion yen ($554 million), business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Rakuten has outlined plans to raise capital by listing its securities and banking units as it faces competition from Amazon.com in e-commerce and large losses at its wireless carrier business.

A deal could give Mizuho the opportunity to beef up its digital business. Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) this year took a 9.9 per cent stake in online financial company SBI Holdings Inc for about 80 billion yen.

A Mizuho spokesperson said that various options regarding cooperation with Rakuten were under consideration but that nothing has been decided. Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The transaction is expected to close around November, Nikkei reported, adding that Mizuho will buy shares held by Rakuten.

($1 = 144.3700 yen)