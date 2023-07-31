Logo
Mizuho Financial Group Q1 profit jumps more than 50%
Mizuho Financial Group Q1 profit jumps more than 50%

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

31 Jul 2023 02:44PM
TOKYO : Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 53.9 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Mizuho said it posted a profit of 245.19 billion yen ($1.73 billion) in the three months through June, compared with an average profit estimate of 156.66 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The banking group maintained its full-year net income forecast of 610 billion yen for the current business year. The average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters was 615.41 billion yen.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

Source: Reuters

