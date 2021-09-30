Logo
Mizuho's main bank unit experiencing delays in some forex transactions
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

30 Sep 2021 04:04PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 04:03PM)
TOKYO : Mizuho Financial Group's retail banking arm said on Thursday it was experiencing delays in some of its foreign exchange transactions due to a system glitch.

Japan's third-largest lender has experienced a series of system glitches that have prompted US$3.6 billion in upgrades.

Japan's banking regulator said last week it will take a role in overseeing computer systems at Mizuho Bank, an unusual move that reflects its concern over technical problems at the bank.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

