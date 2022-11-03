Logo
Mobile provider Veon revenue rises 3.6% in Q3

03 Nov 2022 02:43PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 02:43PM)
Amsterdam-listed telecoms operator Veon on Thursday reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue, as its 4G penetration and digital operator strategy continued to deliver growth despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Veon, which said on Wednesday it was seeking to sell its Russian business, recorded revenues of $2.08 billion in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with $2.01 billion a year earlier.

The group, which also operates Ukraine's biggest cell phone provider Kyivstar, added the team continued to keep the country connected, with around 90 per cent of its radio network operational at quarter end.

Source: Reuters

