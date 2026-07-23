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Mobileye beats estimates, hunts for CEO as founder departs
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Business

Mobileye beats estimates, hunts for CEO as founder departs

Mobileye beats estimates, hunts for CEO as founder departs
Mobileye's CEO Amnon Shashua speaks during a news conference for Mobileye driverless technology at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Mobileye beats estimates, hunts for CEO as founder departs
Mobileye logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
23 Jul 2026 06:51PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 07:14PM)
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July 23 : Mobileye Global founder Amnon Shashua plans to step down as chief executive officer after the appointment of a successor, the autonomous driving technology maker said on Thursday, as it reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates.

Mobileye said its board would hire an executive search firm and conduct a comprehensive process to select a new CEO. Shashua will remain a director and has been offered the role of chairman once a successor is appointed.

The Israeli company also reported second-quarter revenue of $508 million, beating analysts' estimates of $481.24 million, according to LSEG data.

The ADAS hardware maker's shares were up about 8 per cent in premarket trading.

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Mobileye said demand for next-generation ADAS remains strong, highlighting a new high-volume design win with Stellantis, days after the carmaker became the fifth of the world's 10 largest carmakers to contribute data to its Road Experience Management (REM) platform.

Automakers have ramped up focus on equipping their vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems, boosting demand for microprocessors made by Mobileye, which works with more than 50 original equipment manufacturers, including Ford and Volkswagen.

The company reported strong momentum in Mobileye's core business driving a 3 per cent increase in system shipments during the quarter.

It said the increase was partly offset by lower average selling prices for its EyeQ chips mainly due to higher-than-expected export volumes from Chinese automakers, which typically buy lower-priced chips.

"The core business continued its strong momentum in Q2 as we focus our development and execution efforts on a number of advanced product launches in late 2026 and throughout 2027," Shashua said.

The company also narrowed its 2026 revenue forecast range to $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion, raising the midpoint by $20 million. Adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents also topped estimates of 6 cents.

Source: Reuters
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