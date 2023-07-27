Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, at Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 06:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Autonomous driving tech firm Mobileye Global beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its driver-assistance technology from automakers.

The company, which counts BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen among its customers, benefited from strong demand for its technology in North America and Europe, which helped offset weakness in China.

Analysts say that while shipments in 2023-2024 will be primarily driven by Geely-owned Zeekr, Mobileye's ongoing pipeline expansion could serve as a positive catalyst.

Israel-based Mobileye reported second-quarter revenue of $454.0 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $450.6 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

Mobileye's U.S.-listed shares rose 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.