Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mobileye finance chief Anat Heller to step down
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mobileye finance chief Anat Heller to step down

Mobileye finance chief Anat Heller to step down

The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen on a jumbotron outside the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/FILE PHOTO

27 Jun 2023 04:47AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Autonomous driving technology firm Mobileye Global said on Monday (Jun 26) finance chief Anat Heller will step down from her role for personal reasons, effective immediately.

The company named Moran Shemesh Rojansky, currently vice president of finance, as interim chief financial officer.

Heller will remain at the Israel-based company as a strategic adviser to the finance department and to senior management.

Mobileye, in which Intel retains majority ownership, listed on the Nasdaq last year after raising US$861 million in an initial public offering.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.