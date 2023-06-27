Mobileye finance chief Anat Heller to step down

Autonomous driving technology firm Mobileye Global said on Monday (Jun 26) finance chief Anat Heller will step down from her role for personal reasons, effective immediately.

The company named Moran Shemesh Rojansky, currently vice president of finance, as interim chief financial officer.

Heller will remain at the Israel-based company as a strategic adviser to the finance department and to senior management.

Mobileye, in which Intel retains majority ownership, listed on the Nasdaq last year after raising US$861 million in an initial public offering.