Mobileye forecasts annual revenue below estimates

Jan 22 : Self-driving tech company Mobileye Global forecast annual revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, a sign that slower electric-vehicle production is weighing on demand for its driver assistance technology.

Shares of the Israel-based company fell 5.2 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the import of vehicles and auto parts have jolted the global automotive industry, forcing several carmakers to abandon forecasts and scramble to adjust supply chains to mitigate the impact.

This risk comes as North American carmakers rein in their once‑aggressive electric vehicle push, struggling to keep pace with Chinese rivals, losing access to some tax credits and shifting toward more affordable models and hybrids.

The company expects 2026 revenue between $1.90 billion and $1.98 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $2 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.